Delhi asks Centre to take action against thermal plants, brick kilns close to the city

New Delhi

01 October 2020 14:16 IST

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that he has requested Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to take action against 11 thermal power plants in states close to Delhi and also brick kilns in these areas to reduce air pollution during winter.

Mr. Rai also recommended environment department officials of Punjab and Haryana to use “Bio Decomposer” developed by PUSA institute in Delhi to decompose crop stubble, which can be later used as fertiliser, instead of burning it.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rai made the recommendations during a meeting Mr. Javadekar held with Environment Ministers and other officials of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana via video conference on Thursday.

The Minister also said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting on air pollution on October 5, in which action plans by 10 departments to combat air pollution will be presented