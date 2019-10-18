Delhi asks Centre for 10 trucks of onions a day for next 10 days

Delhi Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday wrote to the Central government for 10 trucks of onions a day for the next 10 days, so that onions can be made available to people at subsidised rates.

Mr. Hussain wrote to the Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, requesting him to direct NAFED to supply 10 trucks of onions every day for the next 10 days for Delhi, so that onions can be made available timely at affordable rates.

“Mr. Hussain has stated in the letter that the Delhi government has put in place adequate infrastructure for the sale of onions at ₹23.90 per kg. However, NAFED has not been able to match the demand of Delhi government for the adequate supply to ensure stabilisation of onion prices in Delhi,” an official statement read.

The State government had earlier decided to increase the number of mobile vans selling onions from 80 to 400 to cater to the need of each municipal wards in Delhi. “The Delhi government has also put in place the adequate infrastructure in terms of vans and manpower for ensuring easy availability of onions in Delhi at the doorstep of people,” the statement said.

Mr. Hussain also reviewed the supply and sale of onions with Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies, senior officers of Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC)and officers from NAFED. “During the meeting, the Minister directed DSCSC and NAFED to intensify their efforts so as to ensure that adequate quantities of onions are made available to the residents of Delhi,” it read.