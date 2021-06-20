Delhi allows parks, gardens to open; bars can open with 50% capacity

Educational institutions, gyms, cinema halls and auditoriums will continue to remain closed

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday announced further unlock measures in the Capital.

It allowed bars to reopen with 50% seating capacity between noon and 10pm from June 21 along with public parks, gardens, and golf clubs. It also allowed outdoor yoga activities.

Educational institutions, gyms, cinema halls and auditoriums will continue to remain closed. Weddings are also restricted to either at home or in Court with a maximum of 20 people in attendance.

Restaurants have been permitted to open between 8 am and 10 pm according to the order.

Markets, market places, malls and restaurants that had been opened on a trial basis for a week, have been given permission to operate for another week with a warning that they can be closed immediately if COVID appropriate behavior and SOPs are not being followed or the number of COVID-19 cases start increasing.