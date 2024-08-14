Delhi airport's new T1 terminal to be operational from Aug 17

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Wednesday said the new T1 terminal will be operational from August 17, with IndiGo and SpiceJet set to shift a significant part of their domestic operations to the new terminal.

Operations at the old T1 were suspended in late June following a roof collapse incident.

The new terminal was developed as part of the phase 3A expansion project by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

"As per the plan, SpiceJet would shift their 13 flights to Terminal 1 from August 17 and subsequently IndiGo would move back their 34 flights from T2 and T3 to T1, from September 2," DIAL said in a release.

The new T1 was inaugurated in March. Delhi airport has three terminals — T1, T2 and T3.