GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi airport's new T1 terminal to be operational from Aug 17

Operations at the old T1 were suspended in late June following a roof collapse incident.

Updated - August 14, 2024 04:12 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 03:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of the road to the Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1, in New Delhi

File picture of the road to the Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Wednesday said the new T1 terminal will be operational from August 17, with IndiGo and SpiceJet set to shift a significant part of their domestic operations to the new terminal.

Operations at the old T1 were suspended in late June following a roof collapse incident.

Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 roof collapses: Government negligence killed my father, says son of deceased cab driver

The new terminal was developed as part of the phase 3A expansion project by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

"As per the plan, SpiceJet would shift their 13 flights to Terminal 1 from August 17 and subsequently IndiGo would move back their 34 flights from T2 and T3 to T1, from September 2," DIAL said in a release.

The new T1 was inaugurated in March. Delhi airport has three terminals — T1, T2 and T3.

Related Topics

Delhi / air transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.