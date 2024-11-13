 />
Delhi airport sees seven flight diversions owing to bad weather

The IMD reported that very dense fog began forming at around 5.30 a.m., resulting in a thick haze over various parts of Delhi

Published - November 13, 2024 11:39 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image only. File

“At least seven flights were diverted and many were delayed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning (November 13, 2024) as low visibility conditions impacted operations,” according to officials.

Delhi AQI drops to 361 in ‘very poor’ category as smog engulfs national capital

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that very dense fog began forming at around 5.30 a.m., resulting in a thick haze over various parts of the national capital. One of the officials said six flights were diverted to Jaipur and one to Lucknow since 7 a.m. owing to bad weather.

The second official said some flights have been delayed and the visibility conditions are improving. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

