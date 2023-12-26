Delhi airport sees 12 flight diversions due to bad weather

December 26, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Flight operations were disrupted at the Delhi airport on December 26 as 12 flights were diverted and scores of flights delayed due to bad weather.

A total of 12 flights were diverted between 06 a.m. and 12 p.m. Out of them, 11 flights were diverted to Jaipur and 1 to Lucknow due to dense fog, an official said.

As per information available on the Delhi airport website, more than 30 flights were delayed in the morning.

In a post on X, DIAL gave a fog alert at around 7:30 a.m. saying that while landing and take offs continue at the Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected.

CAT III pertains to operating flights when the visibility is quite low. "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in the post.

