GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi airport sees 12 flight diversions due to bad weather

A total of 12 flights were diverted between 0600-1200 hrs. Out of them, 11 flights were diverted to Jaipur and 1 to Lucknow due to dense fog, an official said

December 26, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Travelers walk to get transport amidst early morning fog at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. Dense fog enveloped Delhi on Monday, bringing visibility down to zero and severely disrupting air, rail and road transport. File

Travelers walk to get transport amidst early morning fog at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. Dense fog enveloped Delhi on Monday, bringing visibility down to zero and severely disrupting air, rail and road transport. File | Photo Credit: AP

Flight operations were disrupted at the Delhi airport on December 26 as 12 flights were diverted and scores of flights delayed due to bad weather.

A total of 12 flights were diverted between 06 a.m. and 12 p.m. Out of them, 11 flights were diverted to Jaipur and 1 to Lucknow due to dense fog, an official said.

As per information available on the Delhi airport website, more than 30 flights were delayed in the morning.

In a post on X, DIAL gave a fog alert at around 7:30 a.m. saying that while landing and take offs continue at the Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected.

CAT III pertains to operating flights when the visibility is quite low. "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in the post.

Related Topics

Delhi / weather

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.