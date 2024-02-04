GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi airport runway reopens after repair work

February 04, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A Delhi airport runway that had been closed since September was made operational on Saturday after it was handed over to Air Traffic Control (ATC) for commercial operations following the completion of the re-carpeting work.

With only its three runways operational, Indira Gandhi International Airport this winter witnessed fog-induced operational disruptions, forcing passengers to wait for longer hours amid congestion due to the delay and cancellation of flights caused by low visibility.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyodiraditya Scindia posted on X, saying the CAT III (Category III)-enabled Runway 10/28 would help “ensure further mitigation of weather-related congestion issues”.

The CAT III technology comes with an advanced set of instrument landing system capabilities that allow aircraft to land during dense fog, heavy rain, or snow.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which is the airport operator, said the re-carpeting of 3,813-metre-long and 45-metre-wide runway was taken up in the middle of September 2023, just after the conclusion of the G20 Summit in the national capital. “The re-carpeting work of the runway was completed in December, after which Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) operationalisation was taken up,” it said.

