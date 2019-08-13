Delhi airport receives hoax bomb threat

Security agencies at Delhi international airport went into a tizzy after a hoax bomb call was received on Monday, three days ahead of Independence Day, affecting flight operations at Terminal 2 for around 70 minutes, officials said.

“A bomb threat call for Terminal 2 was received by Delhi Police at 8.49 p.m. on Monday,” they said.

The departure area of the IGI Airport Terminal 2 was immediately evacuated and all passengers were moved at Gate no 4 at the departure level, while arriving passengers were on hold inside aircraft, officials also said.

“After a detailed search operation for about an hour by the Bomb Disposal Squad and the Central Industrial Security Force, it was found to be a hoax,” they said.

DCP (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said all the stakeholders were immediately informed and alerted.

“Terminal 2 was checked thoroughly. A comprehensive search operation was done and nothing suspicious was found. The caller has been identified and he has denied making any such calls. The call has been declared as non-specific,” he said. A case under relevant sections has been registered and investigation is underway, said Mr. Bhatia.

Officials said that operational normalcy was restored in departure as well as the arrival area of Terminal 2 at 10 p.m.

CISF officials also said a mock exercise of the bomb threat was conducted at all IGI terminals between 9 p.m. and 10.10 pm.