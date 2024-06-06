Delhi airport gets hoax bomb threat 

ADVERTISEMENT

Panic gripped Indira Gandhi International Airport here after it received an email claiming that a bomb has been planted in a Toronto-bound flight of Air Canada, an official said on Wednesday.

The threat turned out to be a hoax, a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) official said, adding that the airport received the threat at 10.50 p.m. on Tuesday night.

A senior police officer said standard security protocols and a thorough inspection was conducted and nothing suspicious was found.

