Delhi airport gets hoax bomb threat 

Published - June 06, 2024 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

 

Panic gripped Indira Gandhi International Airport here after it received an email claiming that a bomb has been planted in a Toronto-bound flight of Air Canada, an official said on Wednesday.

The threat turned out to be a hoax, a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) official said, adding that the airport received the threat at 10.50 p.m. on Tuesday night.  

A senior police officer said standard security protocols and a thorough inspection was conducted and nothing suspicious was found.

CONNECT WITH US