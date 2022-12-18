Delhi air quality worsens, to remain in ‘very poor’ zone in Capital

December 18, 2022 01:25 am | Updated 04:57 pm IST - New Delhi

The spell of slightly clean air in the national capital came to an end on Saturday as the air quality slid back to the “very poor” category, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

“The air quality is likely to deteriorate to Very Poor category on 17.12.2022 and remain in Very Poor category from 18.12.2022 to 20.12.2022. The outlook for subsequent 6 Days: The air quality is likely to remain largely in Very Poor category. Meteorological conditions are likely to become highly unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants from 17.12.2022.,” according to the central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

Slowing down of local winds was a main reason for the deteriorating air quality.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature of Delhi was 24.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s normal. The minimum temperature was 6 degrees Celsius, and it is likely to remain at 6-7 degrees Celsius during the week, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Shallow mist in the morning and a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius is predicted for Sunday.