Delhi air quality remains in 'poor' category

November 29, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - New Delhi

The air quality index in the National Capital remains in the 'poor' category on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 morning.

As per the official data, in the Alipur area and Ashok Vihar, the air quality was recorded as 'poor' with AQI readings of 260 and 288, respectively, at 7 a.m.

In the ITO Delhi, the AQI was 381, falling in the 'very poor' category, while Aya Nagar logged an AQI of 184, falling in the 'moderate' category.

Similary, the AQI at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3) was recorded at 232, falling in the 'poor' category.The air pollution in the National Capital had improved slightly on Tuesday morning following light rainfall in several parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region on Monday.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday advised citizens to remain cautious, although the air quality improved after the rain on Monday.

