Certain areas of the national capital witnessed a layer of smog engulfing the area as the air quality remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category on Monday (October 27, 2024). Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 328, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). This is only slightly better than Sunday’s average AQI recorded at 356.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI at Anand Vihar area was recorded at 357 at 7 AM, in the ‘very poor’ category, dropping down from 405, from the ‘severe’ category recorded on Sunday. AQI around the Akshardham temple was recorded at 357, being worse than yesterday’s AQI of 261 at 7 a.m.

SAFAR has predicted that despite the ban on firecrackers till January 1 in Delhi, the additional emissions from the use of firecrackers and stubble burning, air quality in the capital is likely to remain in the ‘Very Poor’ category for the coming week. “The meteorological conditions are unfavourable for effective dispersion of pollutants,” read a notice by SAFAR.

A resident, Sukhram said that he has had trouble breathing and been sick due to pollution for the past few days, which is forcing him to return to his village.

“There is a lot of pollution here in Delhi, for the last 7 days I have been sick. I am returning to my village in Meerut [Uttar Pradesh], I came to Delhi to celebrate Diwali with my children who live here in Trilokpuri. I could not sleep properly due to pollution and was also facing difficulty in breathing, and there is a lot of heat too, so I am going home now,” he told ANI.

Notably, the floating toxic foam on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area persisted, as the water pollution remained high.

The pollution in the river has become a widely debated between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva was hospitalised on Saturday morning after taking a dip in the Yamuna river to protest against the “corruption” of the Delhi government, which he said deprived the city of the funds meant for the cleaning of the river.

Delhi Environment Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai criticised the BJP earlier, accusing it of contributing to the increasing pollution in the national capital.

“The BJP is the party that creates pollution and seems to believe that only drama can solve it. I think all governments and parties need to work together. I wish them good health, but stopping these theatrics alone won’t reduce pollution. This reflects the BJP leaders’ level of understanding. When I was preparing the winter action plan, I had written to the BJP President, but no response or suggestions have come so far,” he told ANI on October 26.

