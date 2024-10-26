ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi’s air quality improves due to favourable winds

Published - October 26, 2024 11:13 am IST - New Delhi

Saturday (October 26, 2024) was the second straight day the AQI has shown an improvement after four days of remaining 'very poor'.

PTI

A view of India Gate covered in a layer of smog in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

The air quality in the national capital improved on Saturday (October 26, 2024) morning due to favourable winds even though the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Air pollution 8 times WHO’s limit in Delhi

At 9 am, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 227, down from 281 on Friday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The 24-hour average AQI recorded till 4 pm on Friday was 270.

This was the second straight day the AQI has shown an improvement after four days of remaining 'very poor'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AQI in Mundka and Anand Vihar, however, remained in the 'very poor' category on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Similar wind conditions are expected over the next day or so but pollution levels may rise again in two-three days due to unfavourable weather conditions, with the AQI likely to touch 400 by October 31, according to Air Quality Early Warning System.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature Saturday morning settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average.

At 8.30 am, the humidity level was at 68 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

air pollution / Delhi

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US