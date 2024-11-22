 />
Smog blankets Delhi, air quality remains 'very poor'

At 7 am on Friday, November 22, 2024, the CPCB recorded Delhi's AQI at 371, which placed it in the 'very poor' category.

Published - November 22, 2024 09:32 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Anti-smog gun being used to sprinkle water to curb pollution in New Delhi.

Anti-smog gun being used to sprinkle water to curb pollution in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

A thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital on Friday (November 22, 2024) while the air quality index in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At 7 am on Friday, the CPCB recorded Delhi's AQI at 371, which placed it in the 'very poor' category.

Also read:Why is Delhi’s air quality deteriorating? | Explained 

According to the CPCB data, the AQI measured at Chandni Chowk till 7 am was 359, IGI Airport (T3) 357, ITO 344, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 342, RK Puram 372, Okhla Phase 2 374, Patparganj 379, Sonia Vihar 400 and Aya Nagar 359.

However, several places in Delhi are still in the 'severe' category for air pollution, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 410, Bawana 411, Mundka 402, and Wazirpur at 413.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

Published - November 22, 2024 09:32 am IST

