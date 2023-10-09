Delhi air quality improves to ‘moderate’ category

October 09, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST

The air quality in Delhi improved to the “moderate” category on Sunday from the “poor” level a day earlier, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Air pollution spikes in Delhi and many other north Indian States during winter, mainly due to meteorological factors and pollution from stubble burning.

“The air quality improved after the implementation of Stage-I GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) measures. The air quality is likely to be in the moderate category till October 10 and in the poor category on October 11,” according to the Union government’s air quality early warning system for Delhi.

The air quality is predicted to remain in the “poor” category after it.

On Friday, after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the “poor” category, Stage 1 of GRAP was implemented in the National Capital Region (NCR) to prevent further deterioration of air quality. GRAP is a set of emergency measures taken to reduce air pollution.

