HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi air quality improves to ‘moderate’ category

October 09, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The air quality in Delhi improved to the “moderate” category on Sunday from the “poor” level a day earlier, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Air pollution spikes in Delhi and many other north Indian States during winter, mainly due to meteorological factors and pollution from stubble burning.

“The air quality improved after the implementation of Stage-I GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) measures. The air quality is likely to be in the moderate category till October 10 and in the poor category on October 11,” according to the Union government’s air quality early warning system for Delhi.

The air quality is predicted to remain in the “poor” category after it. 

On Friday, after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the “poor” category, Stage 1 of GRAP was implemented in the National Capital Region (NCR) to prevent further deterioration of air quality. GRAP is a set of emergency measures taken to reduce air pollution.

Related Topics

Delhi / air pollution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.