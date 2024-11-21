After staying in the ‘severe’ and ‘severe plus’ category for several days, the overall air quality of Delhi improved slightly to the ‘very poor’ level on Thursday (November 21, 2024) morning, according to official data.

Delhi’s overall 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 379 (very poor) at 8 a.m. on Thursday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Though the overall air quality has improved marginally, many places in Delhi continue to reel under ‘severe’ air pollution on Thursday morning.

However, various places in Delhi are still in the cap of 'severe' category air pollution, as the AQI in Anand Vihar is 405, Ashok Vihar is 414, Bawana is 418, Dwarka Sector-8 is 401, Mundka is 413 and Wazirpur is 436. This situation has affected the rail movements in the region with several trains either getting late or rescheduled

Earlier, on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), the Delhi government ordered its offices — except those providing essential services — to operate at half their strength. The government order also applies the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

However, hospitals and departments dealing with power, water, sanitation, transport and other essential services will continue to operate at full capacity.

