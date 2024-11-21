 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi air quality improves from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’

Though the overall air quality has improved marginally, many places in Delhi continue to reel under ‘severe’ air pollution on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

Published - November 21, 2024 10:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A thick layer of smog can be seen at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

A thick layer of smog can be seen at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

After staying in the ‘severe’ and ‘severe plus’ category for several days, the overall air quality of Delhi improved slightly to the ‘very poor’ level on Thursday (November 21, 2024) morning, according to official data.

Delhi’s overall 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 379 (very poor) at 8 a.m. on Thursday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Though the overall air quality has improved marginally, many places in Delhi continue to reel under ‘severe’ air pollution on Thursday morning.

However, various places in Delhi are still in the cap of 'severe' category air pollution, as the AQI in Anand Vihar is 405, Ashok Vihar is 414, Bawana is 418, Dwarka Sector-8 is 401, Mundka is 413 and Wazirpur is 436. This situation has affected the rail movements in the region with several trains either getting late or rescheduled

Earlier, on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), the Delhi government ordered its offices — except those providing essential services — to operate at half their strength. The government order also applies the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

However, hospitals and departments dealing with power, water, sanitation, transport and other essential services will continue to operate at full capacity.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published - November 21, 2024 10:25 am IST

Related Topics

air pollution / emergency planning / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.