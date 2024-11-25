 />

Delhi: Air quality improves but is still 10 times safe limit

Published - November 25, 2024 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Capital on Sunday witnessed improvement in the overall air quality due to an increase in surface wind speed that aided the dispersal of pollutants, according to official data.

However, the concentration of the hazardous particulate matter still stayed over 10 times the safe limit prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the level of PM2.5 — tiny particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter — was recorded at 159.8 micrograms per cubic metre at 8 a.m. on Saturday, over 10 times the WHO’s permissible limit of 15 micrograms per cubic metre for a 24-hour period.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s overall 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading was 318 at 4 p.m. on Sunday, down from 412 a day earlier.

An AQI is a measurement of air pollution on a scale of 0-500. A higher AQI means an increase in air pollution.

The contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring States to PM2.5 in Delhi on November 23 was recorded at 19.5%, as per the latest Union Ministry of Earth Sciences data.

“The air quality is likely to be in very poor category till November 27,” according to the Central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

