Delhi air pollution: Thank people of Delhi for stopping AQI from slipping to 'severe' category on Diwali, says Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday (November 1, 2024) expressed gratitude to Delhiites for "largely refraining from bursting firecrackers" on Deepavali, which helped prevent the city's air quality index (AQI) from slipping into the 'severe' category.

"Thanks to the responsible actions of many residents who avoided using firecrackers, we managed to avoid a severe AQI reading," Mr. Rai said.

Also read | Delhi air pollution: BJP says AAP’s failure to repair damaged roads, not Deepavali crackers, worsened air quality

However, he said that while most residents adhered to the ban, some still burst crackers, and the air quality could have improved further if the ban had been completely adhered to.

Delhi air quality drops to 'very poor' category post-Diwali

In a continued push to maintain the air quality in national capital, the government launched a special dust-control campaign on Deepavali.

Mr. Rai said two mobile smog guns were deployed in each Assembly constituency, actively spraying water on roads to minimise dust and further mitigate pollution levels.