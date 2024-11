Delhi air pollution: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking enforcement of measures to improve ‘severe’ AQI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday (November 18, 2024) a plea seeking enforcement of measures to curb air pollution in the National Capital.

Delhi woke up to toxic air conditions on Sunday (November 17, 2024) as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "severe" category.

The AQI stood at 429 at 9 a.m., according to the 'Sameer App', which provides hourly updates from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 417 at 4 p.m on Saturday (November 16, 2024).

As per the cause list of November 18 uploaded on the Supreme court website, a Bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih is slated to hear the plea.

On November 14, the Supreme court had agreed to urgently list the plea after it was told that Delhi should not become the most polluted city in the world due to the rising pollution.

The bench had agreed to list the matter after senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who has been assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in the matter, requested for urgent hearing looking at the prevailing situation in Delhi.

The amicus had told the bench that she had intimated the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) and they should explain the steps being taken to curb pollution.

On November 11, the top court had taken serious note of the violation of its firecrackers ban order on Diwali, and observed that no religion encourages any activity that creates pollution.

It had asked the Delhi Government to decide within a fortnight on extending the firecracker ban throughout the year.

It had said the right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere was a fundamental right of every citizen, protected by Article 21 of the Constitution.

The Supreme court is hearing a plea seeking directions to curb air pollution in the National Capital and adjoining areas.

