November 25, 2024e-Paper

Delhi air pollution: SC mulls procecuting Delhi Police Commissioner

Updated - November 25, 2024 03:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A woman seen wearing a mask as AQI in Delhi-NCR region remains poor.

A woman seen wearing a mask as AQI in Delhi-NCR region remains poor. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court is considering prosecution of the Delhi Police Commissioner under Section 14 of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Act for deploying police personnel admittedly only in 23 check points, instead of all, on November 18 when GRAP IV kicked in.

A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka had asked Delhi government and police if any written orders were issued on November 18 to post police officers at check points to prevent trucks from entering the capital city.

Delhi government said while the Delhi Police did not come under its jurisdiction, the CAQM had directly given inateuctions to the police.

The Centre replied that order was given to post Delhi Police officers at 23 points which sees truck traffic.

“You sitting in office decide that trucks do not want to come through other about 100 check points? We will have to prosecute the Commissioner of Police under Section 14 of the CAQM Act,” Justice Oka addressed the Centre.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said police officers were deployed at all entry points after the Supreme Court order on November 22.

The court discovered on Friday (November 22, 2024) that 100 of a total of 113 entry points to the capital were left unmanned by the Delhi Police and State government, allowing polluting heavy trucks and vehicles registered outside Delhi to enter in violation of the GRAP-4 ban.

Published - November 25, 2024 03:05 pm IST

