Delhi air pollution: Police asks e-commerce websites to stop online sale of fire crackers

Delhi Police has directed e-commerce websites and social media platforms for immediate cessation of online sale of fire crackers in the national capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 14, the Delhi government imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, storage and bursting of all categories of firecrackers in Delhi till January 1, 2025.

According to a statement by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, direction was issued through e-mails to e-commerce websites and social media platforms on November 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the direction, the police asked them not to list firecrackers and disable the service for the customers of Delhi.

The e-commerce websites have to activate location-based restrictions to prevent any sales or deliveries and publish a clear notice informing the customers about the prohibition of firecracker, sales and deliveries in Delhi.

The police also asked them to sensitize their delivery channel partners that no consignments containing firecrackers are accepted, transported or delivered within Delhi during the ban period.

The police have also asked them for a written confirmation for compliance of directions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.