Delhi air pollution: Police asks e-commerce websites to stop online sale of fire crackers

Published - November 21, 2024 07:03 am IST - New Delhi

The e-commerce websites have to activate location-based restrictions to prevent any sales or deliveries and publish a clear notice informing the customers about the prohibition of firecracker

PTI

Representative image. The police also asked them to sensitize their delivery channel partners that no consignments containing firecrackers are accepted, transported or delivered within Delhi during the ban period. | Photo Credit: K_MURALIKUMAR

Delhi Police has directed e-commerce websites and social media platforms for immediate cessation of online sale of fire crackers in the national capital.

On October 14, the Delhi government imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, storage and bursting of all categories of firecrackers in Delhi till January 1, 2025.

According to a statement by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, direction was issued through e-mails to e-commerce websites and social media platforms on November 19.

As per the direction, the police asked them not to list firecrackers and disable the service for the customers of Delhi.

The e-commerce websites have to activate location-based restrictions to prevent any sales or deliveries and publish a clear notice informing the customers about the prohibition of firecracker, sales and deliveries in Delhi.

The police also asked them to sensitize their delivery channel partners that no consignments containing firecrackers are accepted, transported or delivered within Delhi during the ban period.

The police have also asked them for a written confirmation for compliance of directions.

