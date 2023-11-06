HamberMenu
Delhi air pollution | Odd-even vehicle rationing scheme to return after Deepavali: Environment Minister

Environement Minister Gopal Rai also said that to prioritise the health of schoolchildren, the government has decided to suspend in-person classes in all schools, except for students of grades X and XII

November 06, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid low visibility due to smog.

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid low visibility due to smog. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that the Delhi government will implement the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme in Delhi from November 13 - November 20 to reduce air pollution.

“From November 13 - November 20, odd-even will be implemented in Delhi. After studying the situation following the implementation, a decision will be taken on future actions,” Mr. Rai said while addressing a press conference. The announcement was made as a spike in air pollution is expected after Deepavali, Mr. Rai said.

Also read | Delhi sees a rise in number of patients with respiratory problems

The odd-even scheme entails allowing vehicles whose registration number ends in even digits to ply on even dates and those with odd last digits to ply only on odd dates.

Mr. Rai also said that to prioritise the health of schoolchildren, the government has decided to suspend in-person classes in all schools, except for students of grades X and XII preparing for board exams.

On Sunday, as the air quality was in the “severe plus” category, a slew of measures including a ban on entry of trucks into Delhi, with some exceptions, was declared by the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM). The CAQM also directed that State governments may consider additional emergency measures such as an odd-even vehicle rationing system based on registration numbers. The bans were part of “stage 4” measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of emergency measures to control air pollution.  

Meanwhile, air pollution in Delhi continued to be in the “severe” category on Monday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

(With inputs from PTI)

