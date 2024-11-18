Delhi air pollution: Low visibility procedures in place at IGI airport, Indigo says flights could be delayed

Private carrier IndiGo on Sunday (November 17, 2024) night said fog is affecting visibility in Delhi which could delay flight schedules, while the national capital’s airport operator DIAL has put in place low visibility procedures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi-NCR is grappling with high pollution levels, resulting in lower visibility at various parts of the city.

“#6ETravelAdvisory: Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow moving traffic and delays in flight schedules,” IndiGo said in a post on X at 11.44 pm.

In a separate post at 10.14 pm, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said low visibility procedures are in progress at the airport and that flight operations were normal.

DIAL, which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport that handles around 1,400 flight movements daily, also advised passengers to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.