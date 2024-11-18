 />
Delhi air pollution: Low visibility procedures in place at IGI airport, Indigo says flights could be delayed

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said low visibility procedures are in progress at the airport and that flight operations were normal

Updated - November 18, 2024 08:47 am IST

PTI
Representational image of a view from an aircraft of the fog-engulfed Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi

Representational image of a view from an aircraft of the fog-engulfed Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: ANI

Private carrier IndiGo on Sunday (November 17, 2024) night said fog is affecting visibility in Delhi which could delay flight schedules, while the national capital’s airport operator DIAL has put in place low visibility procedures.

Delhi-NCR is grappling with high pollution levels, resulting in lower visibility at various parts of the city.

“#6ETravelAdvisory: Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow moving traffic and delays in flight schedules,” IndiGo said in a post on X at 11.44 pm.

Delhi air pollution: With imposition of GRAP-4, no physical classes for students, except class 10 & 12, says Atishi

In a separate post at 10.14 pm, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said low visibility procedures are in progress at the airport and that flight operations were normal.

DIAL, which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport that handles around 1,400 flight movements daily, also advised passengers to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information.

Published - November 18, 2024 08:45 am IST

