Delhi air pollution: Govt seeks centre's nod for artificial rain, says PM's moral responsibility to intervene

Amid alarmingly high pollution levels in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) urged the Centre to convene an emergency meeting to tackle the issue and said it is the moral responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Rai said the Centre has not acted on the Delhi Government's repeated requests to allow artificial rain in the national capital and he will again write to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

"Delhi is under GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) Stage IV restrictions, and we are taking every possible step to reduce vehicular and industrial pollution. Restrictions have been imposed on private vehicles and trucks, aiming to curb the number of vehicles entering the city. We are consulting specialists to explore measures to reduce the smog. One of the solutions under consideration is artificial rain, which can help settle pollutants and clear the air," Mr. Rai said.

The Union Environment Minister has not responded to repeated requests from the Delhi government to call an emergency meeting over the dire pollution situation in the city and allowing artificial rain, he said.

"If the central government cannot act, then their (environment) minister should resign," he added.

Mr. Rai also called on Modi to intervene in the matter and said it was his moral responsibility to act.

He said he is drafting another letter to Mr. Yadav urging him to call the emergency meeting.

"The Delhi government is prepared to work alongside the central government, but the Centre must take the lead by convening a meeting involving experts from IIT Kanpur who have conducted extensive research on artificial rain. This requires permission and collaboration from various central departments," he said.

Mr. Rai said the GRAP should be implemented across north India and accused BJP-led states of violating the rules.

"GRAP-IV will remain in force if pollution persists, we will not give any relaxation, the Minister said.