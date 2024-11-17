Delhi air pollution: Delhi wakes up to thick smog, air quality remains in 'severe' category

Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Sunday (November 17, 2024) morning, with air quality levels plunging to severe levels, leaving residents grappling with poor visibility and health risks.

The dense haze, caused by a mix of local pollution and the seasonal crop burning in neighbouring states, choked the city's skies, triggering widespread concerns over Delhi's ongoing battle with air pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) at 428 as of 8 a.m., placing it in the 'severe' category. Visuals from around the New Delhi Railway Station show a thick layer of smog blanketing the entire area.

Likewise, drone visuals from the AIIMS area at 7.10 a.m. show high-rise buildings in the area covered with smog, reducing visibility to the bare eyes. Drone shots from Mayur Vihar at 7.30 a.m. show a smog-filled atmosphere engulfing the area as pollution levels continue to remain high.

In Patparganj, the AQI was recorded at 439, categorized as 'severe' by the CPCB. Meanwhile, the Delhi airport took to its official handle to inform the flyers that low-visibility procedures are currently underway. "Low-visibility procedures are in progress at the Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are to contact the airline concerned for updated information," posted the handle on X.

As the pollution level continues to remain high, a thick froth of toxic foam primarily caused by untreated industrial effluents, sewage discharge, and high phosphate levels from detergents, was observed in sections of the river near Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Barrage.

The residents of Delhi continue to raise alarms as air quality levels in many areas remain in the "severe" category in multiple areas. The AQI for Anand Vihar was recorded at 457, Bawana at 471, CRRI Mathura Road at 471, DTU at 386, Dwarka Sector-8 at 445, ITO at 411, Jahangirpuri at 466, Lodhi Road at 374, Mundka at 463, Narela 444, North Campus at 427, Punjabi bagh at 447, RK Puram at 434, Shadipur at 457 and Wazipur at 463, according to SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The Delhi government implemented a ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers from plying under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III) in the national capital from Friday to combat deteriorating air quality. As per the government order, violators will face prosecution under Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and a Rs 20,000 fine. This comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III) in Delhi-NCR from Friday at 8 am to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the national capital region after the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi worsened and reached the severe category.

