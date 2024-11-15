 />
Delhi air pollution: CM Atishi announces staggered timings for Govt. offices to tackle traffic congestion

Delhi woke up to GRAP Stage III restrictions on Friday, as the city’s air quality remained in the “severe” category for the third consecutive day

Updated - November 15, 2024 04:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Vehicles move amid smog at Vikas Marg in New Delhi on Friday (November 15, 2024).

Vehicles move amid smog at Vikas Marg in New Delhi on Friday (November 15, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday (November 15, 2024) announced staggered timings for Government offices in the city in a bid to tackle traffic congestion and reduce pollution levels in the national capital.

Online learning in schools up to Class 5 in view of rising pollution, says Delhi CM Atishi

“Under the new schedule, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., Central Government offices from 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., and Delhi Government offices from 10.00 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.,” CM Atishi said in a post on X.

She said the move aims to ease vehicular traffic during peak hours.

Also Read:

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed GRAP 3 measures as the national capital recorded the worst pollution levels in the country, with the air quality remaining in the “severe” category for two consecutive days.

GRAP-3: Stricter anti-pollution curbs in Delhi today as air quality plummets

On Friday (November 14, 2024), the city's air quality was in the severe category with an AQI of 411.

Published - November 15, 2024 04:29 pm IST

