Delhi air pollution | Cleanest December so far in past five years, says CAQM

December 12, 2023 06:38 am | Updated 06:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

People seen basking in the sun near Kartavya Path in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday said the first 10 days of December were the cleanest in terms of air pollution when compared with the same period over the the past five years.

It, however, said the air quality in the national capital is likely to stay in the ‘very poor’ category for the next three years.

Delhi’s overall 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading was 317 at 4 p.m. on Monday, slightly up from 314 a day earlier, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) data daily bulletin.

Related Topics

Delhi / air pollution

