Delhi air pollution: Capital’s air quality improves slightly from 'severe' to 'very poor'

Published - November 24, 2024 12:36 pm IST

Delhi's air quality has remained hazardous for nearly a month. On October 30, it first slipped into the 'very poor' category and stayed there for 15 days New Delhi

PTI

A thick layer of smog can be seen near India Gate amid rising pollution in New Delhi on November 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The air quality in the National Capital improved from the 'severe' to the 'very poor' category on Sunday (November 24, 2024) morning.

At 8 a.m., the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 357, falling under the 'very poor' category, compared to the 24-hour average AQI of 412 at 4 p.m. on Saturday (November 23, 2024) , according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

However, Anand Vihar remained in the 'severe' category with an AQI of 404.

Delhi's air quality has remained hazardous for nearly a month. On October 30, it first slipped into the 'very poor' category and stayed there for 15 days. It worsened further last Sunday (November 17, 2024) as Delhi recorded 'severe' air quality and stayed so on Monday (November 18, 2024) and Tuesday (November 19, 2024) .

By Wednesday (November 20, 2024) , the air quality was in the 'severe plus' category. Favorable wind conditions brought slight relief on Thursday but the air quality began deteriorating again, nearing the 'severe' category, on Friday (November 22, 2024). Delhi's air quality slipped back to the 'severe' category on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

The 'severe' category poses serious health risks, especially due to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, causing long-term health issues.

The weather office said the minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius. It has forecast shallow fog during the morning or night hours, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level at 8:30 a.m. stood at a high 75%.

