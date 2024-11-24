 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Delhi air pollution: Capital’s air quality improves slightly from 'severe' to 'very poor'

Delhi's air quality has remained hazardous for nearly a month. On October 30, it first slipped into the 'very poor' category and stayed there for 15 days New Delhi

Published - November 24, 2024 12:36 pm IST

PTI
A thick layer of smog can be seen near India Gate amid rising pollution in New Delhi on November 23, 2024.

A thick layer of smog can be seen near India Gate amid rising pollution in New Delhi on November 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The air quality in the National Capital improved from the 'severe' to the 'very poor' category on Sunday (November 24, 2024) morning.

At 8 a.m., the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 357, falling under the 'very poor' category, compared to the 24-hour average AQI of 412 at 4 p.m. on Saturday (November 23, 2024) , according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

However, Anand Vihar remained in the 'severe' category with an AQI of 404.

Delhi's air quality has remained hazardous for nearly a month. On October 30, it first slipped into the 'very poor' category and stayed there for 15 days. It worsened further last Sunday (November 17, 2024) as Delhi recorded 'severe' air quality and stayed so on Monday (November 18, 2024) and Tuesday (November 19, 2024) .

By Wednesday (November 20, 2024) , the air quality was in the 'severe plus' category. Favorable wind conditions brought slight relief on Thursday but the air quality began deteriorating again, nearing the 'severe' category, on Friday (November 22, 2024). Delhi's air quality slipped back to the 'severe' category on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

The 'severe' category poses serious health risks, especially due to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, causing long-term health issues.

The weather office said the minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius. It has forecast shallow fog during the morning or night hours, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level at 8:30 a.m. stood at a high 75%.

Published - November 24, 2024 12:36 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.