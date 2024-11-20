 />
Delhi air pollution: Air quality moves to ‘severe’ category; visibility remains poor even as AQI level eases

Half of the staff of Delhi government offices will work from home in view of the pollution levels in the city

Published - November 20, 2024 10:09 am IST - New Delhi

Agencies
File picture of traffic policemen checking vehicles on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway after activation of stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to rise in pollution in Delhi NCR

File picture of traffic policemen checking vehicles on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway after activation of stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to rise in pollution in Delhi NCR | Photo Credit: PTI

The air quality in the national capital moved back into ‘severe’ category on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) morning as a thin blanket of smog covered parts of the city, reducing visibility and the quality of air touching a low level of air quality index (AQI).

The air quality index had been reeling under the ‘severe plus’ category for the past two consecutive days.

EDITORIAL | A consistent response: On air pollution responses in Delhi

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) at 424 as of 9 am today, placing it in the ‘severe’ category.

50% government staff to work from home

Half of the staff of Delhi government offices will work from home, Environment minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

In a post on X, Mr. Rai said that 50% of the staff in government offices will work from home. Implementation of the provision will be discussed in a meeting with the officers later in the day, he said.

Earlier, the government announced staggered office timings for its offices and the MCD. The timings of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices were fixed from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while that of Delhi government offices were 10 am to 6.30 pm.

Police intensifies vehicle checks to enforce GRAP-IV rules

Delhi Police conducted vehicle checks on Tuesday night to ensure the proper implementation of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Supreme Court on Delhi air pollution: No slackening with GRAP-IV even if air quality improves

GRAP Stage IV enforces a ban on the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), except those engaged in essential services.

Stage IV of GRAP has been in effect since 8:00 AM on November 18, in response to deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.

“We have banned BS-III petrol four-wheelers and BS-IV diesel vehicles. All trucks and diesel buses coming from outside Delhi have also been banned,” said Mr. Rai.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

