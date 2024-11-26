 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Delhi air pollution: Air quality in Capital plunges to 'very poor'

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 392, compared to a reading of 281 at 9 a.m. on Monday (November 25, 2024), according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data

Published - November 26, 2024 12:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
An anti-smog gun on a multi-purpose vehicle sprays water droplets to curb air pollution as air quality deteriorates, in New Delhi

An anti-smog gun on a multi-purpose vehicle sprays water droplets to curb air pollution as air quality deteriorates, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi's air quality plunged to 'very poor', with a thick layer of haze blanketing the national capital, early on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

At 9 a.m., Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 392, compared to a reading of 281 at 9 a.m. on Monday (November 25, 2024), according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The CPCB data also showed that 17 of the National Capital's 39 monitoring stations recorded air quality in the 'severe' category.

An AQI of 400 or higher -- classified as 'severe' -- poses significant health risks to both healthy individuals and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Meanwhile, the city's minimum temperature settled 0.6 notches above normal at 11.9 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

It has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

At 8:30 a.m., the humidity level was at 80%.

Published - November 26, 2024 12:24 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.