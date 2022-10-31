Delhi air in 'very poor' category

PTI October 31, 2022 10:56 IST

A view of a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi on October 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Centre's air quality panel has directed the authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in the Delhi-NCR

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning and the city recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. With pollution levels worsening, the Centre's air quality panel has directed the authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in the Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, and other curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan. The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 90%, officials said. The weatherman predicted mainly clear skies for the day with the maximum temper likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius. GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation. It classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage I - "Poor" (AQI 201-300); Stage II - "Very Poor" (AQI 301-400); Stage III - "Severe" (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - "Severe Plus" (AQI >450).



