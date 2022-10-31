Delhi

Delhi air in 'very poor' category

A view of a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi on October 30, 2022.

A view of a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi on October 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning and the city recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

With pollution levels worsening, the Centre's air quality panel has directed the authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in the Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, and other curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 90%, officials said.

The weatherman predicted mainly clear skies for the day with the maximum temper likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius.

GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

It classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage I - "Poor" (AQI 201-300); Stage II - "Very Poor" (AQI 301-400); Stage III - "Severe" (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - "Severe Plus" (AQI >450).


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Delhi
New Delhi
air pollution
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2022 10:57:01 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-air-in-very-poor-category/article66076291.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY