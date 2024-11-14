Delhi air in ‘severe’ category with AQI of 426 — worst in India

The overall air quality of Delhi continued to be in the ‘severe’ category on Thursday (November 14, 2024) morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was 426 at 9 a.m. on Thursday — the worst in the country.

Air pollution is likely to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Thursday and improve slightly to the ‘very poor’ category on Friday, according to official data.

An AQI of ‘severe’ category “affects” healthy people and “seriously impacts” those with existing diseases, according to the CPCB.

Delhi was the second “most polluted” major city in the world on Thursday morning, according to IQAir’s (a Swiss air quality technology company) live data for over 120 cities.

Low visibility at airport

Low visibility procedures were put in place at the Delhi airport for flight operations on Thursday morning due to bad weather conditions.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country’s busiest airport and handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

“Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal,” the airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 7 am. It also requested passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

“#6ETravelAdvisory : This morning, winter fog may impact flights to/from #Amritsar, #Varanasi & #Delhi,” IndiGo said in a post on X at 2.37 am.

On Wednesday, at least 10 flights were diverted and scores of flights were delayed due to low visibility conditions.

