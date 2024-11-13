Delhi AQI drops to 361 in ‘very poor’ category as smog engulfs national capital

Air quality in New Delhi continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category for the 15th consecutive day on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) morning and it is likely to stay at the same level for the next six days, according to official data.

The India Meteorological Department said that Delhi recorded its first dense fog of the season on Wednesday as visibility dropped to 0 metres at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, said

Delhi’s overall 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 361 (very poor) at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, marginally up from 352 (very poor) at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data. A higher value of AQI means an increase in air pollution.

“The air quality is likely to be in Very Poor category from November 13 to November 15. The outlook for the subsequent six days: The air quality is likely to be in ‘Very Poor’ category,” according to the Central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. Meteorological conditions are likely to be extremely unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants, according to the agency.

The minimum temperature in Delhi during the last 24 hours was 17 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning and 17.9 degrees on Tuesday.

The fog and smog during the day may reduce day time temperatures, said R.K. Jenamani, senior meteorologist, IMD

