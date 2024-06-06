Delhi: After Lok Sabha election success, BJP sets eye on Assembly poll next year

Buoyed by his party’s victory in all seven parliamentary seats of Delhi for the third consecutive time, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday said their next target will be to oust the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power in the Assembly election next year.

“This victory for the BJP is just an interval. We will once again focus on our work and oust the corrupt Arvind Kejriwal government from power in the Capital,” he told reporters at a press conference held to introduce the newly elected Lok Sabha members from Delhi.

In the election results declared on Tuesday, the BJP won the seven Lok Sabha seats in the city against the combined strength of the AAP and Congress, which fought in a 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement.

Despite bagging all Delhi seats in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the BJP’s performance has remained dismal in the Assembly polls as it has failed to reach double digits in the 70-member House since 2015. AAP formed its government with a thumping majority in the 2015 and 2020 Assembly polls, bagging 67 and 62 seats respectively.

‘People disappointed’

However, Mr. Sachdeva said the city’s people are now “fed up” with the AAP government. “People have seen the development works carried out by the BJP’s Central government in the past 10 years and I’m sure they will consider this before voting in the Assembly poll,” he said.

He also claimed that the Assembly election will turn out to be a “game changer” for the BJP and that the party will “expose” the Delhi government’s “corruption” with facts.

“Delhi has been plundered by AAP and, as a result, the CM, along with other senior party leaders, is sitting in jail today,” he said, referring to the corruption cases lodged against AAP leaders.

He said Delhi residents have been troubled by the lack of drinking water, traffic, and bad roads, and that all of these issues will have an impact on the outcome of the Assembly poll.