Delhi adds 30 more deaths to toll

NEW DELHI

25 May 2020 00:13 IST

Govt. directs all private hospitals to reserve beds for patients

The Capital on Sunday reported 508 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 13,418. Thirty more deaths were also added to the official toll, the highest single-day jump so far, taking the total to 261.

Not all of the 30 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, said a heath bulletin issued by the Delhi government. It added that a total of 6,540 patients have recovered while 6,617 are undergoing treatment. The city has 86 containment zones.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered all 117 private hospitals, and nursing homes with a bed capacity of 50 and more, to reserve at least 20% of their beds for COVID-19 patients.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said it welcomed a recent decision by the Delhi High Court to not entertain a plea that questioned the accuracy of the death figures published by the city government. The party added that the BJP must now apologise for indulging in “baseless, motivated and malicious campaign”.

“After hearing both sides, the High Court said that allegations against the accuracy of the death figures published by the Delhi government is absolutely baseless,” AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said, adding that the Death Audit Committee was a competent authority and the data published by the Delhi government was free from discrimination or fabrication.

On the rising number of cases, Mr. Chadha said that the government has kept the number of deaths under control compared to other States, and that people were recovering and going home.

MLA recovers

AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 3, said he has finally tested negative after battling the virus for 22 days. The Karol Bagh MLA said he will now donate plasma to help other patients.

Earlier in the month, Mr. Kejriwal had stated that plasma therapy had yielded positive and encouraging results in Delhi and had those who have recovered from the disease, to donate blood for plasma therapy.