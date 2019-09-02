Delhi address remains a distant dream

The Delhi Development Authority’s housing scheme this year drew over 45,000 applications from hopeful buyers, but for many the dream of owning a Delhi address remained unfulfilled despite being picked in the draw of lots.

Several of the successful applicants have surrendered their flats as their location is way off their plans — in Narela.

While flats offered in Vasant Kunj have been received well by stakeholders, according to DDA officials, the low-income group (LIG) flats in Narela have found few takers. Out of approximately 6,000 low-income group flats put on offer under the Housing Scheme 2019, around 3,700 flats have already been surrendered to the DDA.

Lack of amenities

Distance, small size, lack of transport facilities, access to shops and markets are a few of the concerns cited by applicants for surrendering the one-bedroom flats in Narela, which skirts the border between the national capital and Haryana.

For 42-year-old Rishab Agarwal, the idea behind applying for the scheme was to own a house in Delhi and not “in some far-off place”.

“If I am spending this amount [around ₹22 lakh], then I might as well buy the best available budget property within the city. Why should I go to some far-off place where there is hardly any development or facilities? I wanted a flat in Vasant Kunj but did not get it and Narela is out of question. Why should I invest in a place where I don’t know when development will finally take place,” asked Mr. Agarwal, who works in a private company.

Locals in Narela said the nearest metro stations, Rithala and Jahangirpuri, take around 40 minutes to an hour to reach via public transport.

Architect and south Delhi resident Pritha Marik said, “I was allotted an LIG flat in Narela. First, I never selected it as an option and buying a flat in such a far-off locality was not logical. Secondly, the size of the flat was too small compared to the rate being asked for.”

Senior officials of the DDA, however, maintained that issues pertaining to the size of LIG flats, which was a major reason behind flats being surrendered under the previous scheme, were addressed under the current one. “The LIG flats put on offer this time are much better and the issues which arose last time have been addressed. Several allottees had surrendered the LIG flats under the previous schemes citing issues related to the size of the flats. However, under the new scheme, bigger flats under the LIG category have been constructed,” said a DDA official.

Stench issue

Several allottees have raised questions over the fact that there is a problem of stench in a few of the housing societies, with the Bawana landfill site bordering them.

Ramakant Kumar (62), who was seen at the DDA office inquiring about the process to surrender an allotted flat, said, “My son lives abroad and he had booked a flat. However, now we want to surrender the flat as it is in Narela. We had gone there earlier to check the sample flats and the distance was too much. Above all there is a landfill site right next to the housing complex and we cannot imagine the stench and horror we would have to face if that’s the view from the balcony.”

When asked, officials maintained that the “landfill is there to stay”. “The land was allotted to the civic body by the DDA and nothing can be done about it. Though there is a waste-to-energy plant there to treat the waste getting accumulated, the issue cannot be dealt with right now. It is something which the DDA has to decide once the complaints arise,” said another DDA official.

With a wide expanse of high-rises and another 30,000 flats under construction, senior officials said the urban body is still mulling possibilities by which the flats can be sold.

“We are yet to decide what to do with these LIG flats. The low response can be because of misconceptions about DDA flats. Market rates of other flats in the same area may also be a reason. For a previous scheme, the DDA had even amalgamated flats to increase the size. However, that might not be possible this time,” said DDA commissioner (housing) Rajiv Gandhi.

Currently, over 30,000 flats are under construction apart from the ones offered by the urban body under the 2019 housing scheme. With the present inventory of newly constructed flats still remaining vacant, senior officials said the urban body will “take a call” on further steps to be taken.

The officials, however, added that plans to turn Narela into an urban hub is under way.

“We are trying to create an urban hub there [in Narela]. We want to ensure better connectivity and employment in the area so that it makes sense for people to live there. Shops and marketplaces will also be set up with time. We have even auctioned commercial plots in the area. However, shop owners are unwilling to invest there as the response is low. Everything is related and a call will have to be taken,” said another DDA official.