Delhi: AAP legislator booked for assaulting fruits seller  

Published - November 23, 2024 11:53 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police have booked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Dinesh Mohaniya and his two associates for allegedly assaulting a fruits seller in the Sangam Vihar area, an officer said on Saturday.

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday, according to the complaint filed by the fruits seller, Narendra Singh.

He alleged that the Sangam Vihar MLA , along with his associates Taran Raj and Sanjay Gupta, arrived at his shop and accused him of encroaching upon the road.

Then, they beat him up, the complaint said.

A case has been registered under BNS Sections 105(2), 126(2) and 3(5) at the Sangam Vihar police station.

