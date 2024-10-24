Delhi: AAP, BJP spar over rising air pollution

The Capital’s burgeoning pollution problem triggered a political slugfest on Wednesday as the BJP demanded Environment Minister Gopal Rai’s resignation for “protecting” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-ruled Punjab’s interests over that of Delhi.

AAP junked the accusation as a bid to defame it ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll and slammed BJP-ruled Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for a “spike” in farm fires.

‘Allow artificial rain’

The blame game ensued after Mr. Rai shot off another letter — his third such communication since August 30 — to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, seeking approval for cloud seeding as an emergency measure to control pollution if air quality plummets to hazardous levels.

Seeking a meeting of all stakeholders, Mr. Rai said the city’s air pollution is likely to enter the “severe” zone in November due to which the feasibility of the method should be explored. Mr. Rai said his government had previously explored cloud seeding as an artificial measure but “prior clearances from various Central government agencies are required to implement the same.”

‘City residents ignored’

Reacting to it, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva termed stubble burning in Punjab as the “main culprit”. “Gopal Rai has focused more on safeguarding Punjab’s political interests than the health of Delhi residents,” the BJP leader alleged.

Mr. Sachdeva said the Supreme Court had “reprimanded the Punjab government for protecting farmers involved in stubble burning and had questioned why they are being exempted from fines”.

Citing Indian Agricultural Research Institute data, he said Punjab recorded 1,581 farm fires so far this year, more than the combined total of neighbouring Haryana (665) and Uttar Pradesh (740).

Hitting back, AAP said it is “disgraceful that the Delhi BJP president is misquoting the Supreme Court, which has strongly reprimanded both the Centre and Haryana”.

It said the BJP-led Centre’s own data show that while Punjab has reduced stubble burning by over 50%, it has surged by 23% in Haryana and 70% in Uttar Pradesh. “The BJP has intentionally not taken any steps to curb pollution because the Delhi Assembly election is round the corner and they want to defame AAP,” it alleged.

Let’s work together: L-G

Meanwhile, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena wrote to CM Atishi, offering to “work in tandem” with her to tackle the problem, which he said has turned Delhi into a “gas chamber”.

“Stories of hospitals and OPDs getting filled with patients complaining of respiratory issues, damning news reports and of course that unsavoury blame game have again started like it had happened during the last decade,” Mr. Saxena said, adding that problems like dust pollution and construction waste could have been handled effectively by taking simple steps “had the government intended to”.

