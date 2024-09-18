Delhi: 17-year-old stabbed to death by four boys

A 17-year-old was stabbed to death by four boys in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri over an old enmity, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at 11.32 p.m. on Monday and the victim was identified as Faizal.

The victim was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead, the police added.

The eyewitnesses, Salman and Hasan, told the police that they, along with Faizal, were going towards the New Building area in an e-rickshaw when four juveniles, on a scooter, stopped their rickshaw.

“One of the accused whipped out a knife and stabbed Faizal in the chest and alleged that the victim’s cousin Lalla had thrashed one of their friends,” a police officer said.

