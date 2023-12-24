ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi: 17-year-old boy dies week after assault by schoolmates  

December 24, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 A 17-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries a week after he was allegedly assaulted by his schoolmates in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura, the police said on Sunday.

The police said the alleged incident took place around 5 p.m. on December 15 outside Jan Kalyan School in Bhajanpura when the victim was returning home.

An officer said two schoolboys have been apprehended in connection with the case.

DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey said the victim was assaulted three days after he entered into an argument over a minor issue with his schoolmates. No medical examination was conducted since the matter was settled with the intervention of their elders, the DCP said.

Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, the schoolboy’s health began deteriorating and he lost consciousness. He was taken to GTB hospital, from where the doctors referred him to RML Hospital.

He died at the hospital. The DCP said the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 34 (common intention), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint).

