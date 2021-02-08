Delh records 119 new infections

The Capital on Sunday recorded 119 new COVID-19 cases along with two deaths and 179 recoveries over a 24-hour period.

The total number of tests conducted according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government over the past 24-hours was 54,247 with a positivity rate of 0.22%. Out of the total number of tests conducted, 34,102 were RT-PCR tests and 20,145 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The fatality count was two on Sunday which was same as on February 2, which was the lowest in the last 10 months. The national capital had recorded 96 COVID-19 cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months.

The total figures in the city since the pandemic began now stands at 6,36,035 cases and the death toll stands at 10,879 cases. The tally of active cases on Sunday dropped to 1,112 from 1,174 the previous day. There are 465 patients in home isolation.