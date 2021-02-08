Delh records 119 new infections

The Capital on Sunday recorded 119 new COVID-19 cases along with two deaths and 179 recoveries over a 24-hour period.
The total number of tests conducted according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government over the past 24-hours was 54,247 with a positivity rate of 0.22%. Out of the total number of tests conducted, 34,102 were RT-PCR tests and 20,145 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.
The fatality count was two on Sunday which was same as on February 2, which was the lowest in the last 10 months. The national capital had recorded 96 COVID-19 cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months.
The total figures in the city since the pandemic began now stands at 6,36,035 cases and the death toll stands at 10,879 cases. The tally of active cases on Sunday dropped to 1,112 from 1,174 the previous day. There are 465 patients in home isolation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath