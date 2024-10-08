GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delay in services on Delhi Metro's Red Line due to technical snag

The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh

Published - October 08, 2024 11:02 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Train arrives at a metro station in Delhi. File

Train arrives at a metro station in Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Services on Delhi Metro's Red Line were affected between Welcome and Seelampur stations due to a technical issue on Tuesday (October 8, 2024), inconveniencing commuters during the morning rush hour.

The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, "Delay in services from Welcome to Seelampur. Normal service on all other lines." The delay was caused by a technical issue, officials said.

On Monday, services on the Yellow Line were affected after some "miscreants" damaged signalling cables between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri stations.

Published - October 08, 2024 11:02 am IST

