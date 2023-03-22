Delay in probe into sexual harassment charges against Haryana Minister questioned

March 22, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - GURUGRAM

The leaders of various national women organisations on Tuesday questioned the prolonged delay in probe into allegations of sexual harassment against Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh and demanded his immediate resignation and arrest.

A delegation comprising former Lok Sabha member Subhashini Ali, Supreme Court advocate Kirti Singh, All-India Democratic Women’s Association national vice-president Jagmati Sangwan, among others, met senior Chandigarh Police officers and raised questions over the delay in investigation. The delegation pointed out that the charge-sheet was not filed in the case even three months after the registration of the FIR and attempt to rape charge was not invoked against the accused Minister.

They also called upon Haryana Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and demanded that his party raise the matter forcefully both in and outside the State Assembly.

Holding a press conference, the women leaders said the Minister should have been removed from the office and arrested to ensure free and fair investigation, but regretted that it was not done.

The women leaders said a memorandum would be submitted to the President on March 27 with thousands of signatures from across the State seeking removal and arrest of the Minister if the Haryana government failed to take action against him.