ADVERTISEMENT

Delay in probe into sexual harassment charges against Haryana Minister questioned

March 22, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - GURUGRAM

The Hindu Bureau

The leaders of various national women organisations on Tuesday questioned the prolonged delay in probe into allegations of sexual harassment against Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh and demanded his immediate resignation and arrest.

A delegation comprising former Lok Sabha member Subhashini Ali, Supreme Court advocate Kirti Singh, All-India Democratic Women’s Association national vice-president Jagmati Sangwan, among others, met senior Chandigarh Police officers and raised questions over the delay in investigation. The delegation pointed out that the charge-sheet was not filed in the case even three months after the registration of the FIR and attempt to rape charge was not invoked against the accused Minister.

They also called upon Haryana Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and demanded that his party raise the matter forcefully both in and outside the State Assembly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Holding a press conference, the women leaders said the Minister should have been removed from the office and arrested to ensure free and fair investigation, but regretted that it was not done.

The women leaders said a memorandum would be submitted to the President on March 27 with thousands of signatures from across the State seeking removal and arrest of the Minister if the Haryana government failed to take action against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US