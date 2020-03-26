Delay in issuance of curfew passes hits vital goods business

Several people who come under the essential services category, on Thursday, said that their respective businesses were getting hampered even as they waited for the curfew passes to be issued.

Many of the city pharmacists added that even though medical shops were supposed to stay open, delay in issuance of the passes to the staff were affecting the supply as the shops had to keep their shutters down.

Online passes

Mukul Rajvansh of Vinayak Medicos, a pharmacy near GB Pant Hospital said, “The stocks are affected because we haven’t been able to open our shops in the first place, the primary reason being the delay in the issuance of curfew passes. We had applied two days ago but we still have not heard anything from authorities. We had even visited the DCP’s office but again, we were told that we’ll get the passes online. There is a lot of confusion and because of this even the staff are unable to come.”

Harilal Kumar of Star Medicos added, “The supply has definitely been affected since the lockdown was announced. Earlier, we used to get around 7-8 batches of supplies in three days which has now reduced to barely 2-3 batches. Even the curfew passes for all the staff are yet to come. Half of our staff have received it till now so we are working in batches. Hopefully, the passes for the others will also arrive soon.”

Meanwhile, Bittu, a mineral water vendor based in south Delhi said, “We could not step out today [Thursday] as we don’t have the passes yet. We have applied for the same and have been told that we will get it by Friday. We are now waiting for it so that we can start the delivery again.”

However, for Rinku Kumar, a vegetable seller, business is usual. “I have not yet faced any issues. The regular passes which we had earlier, to enter colonies, are still with us. So we are continuing going from colony to colony,” he said.