Delay in installing smog tower in Delhi irks SC

A visibly annoyed Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Centre seven days to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (Mumbai) to install a smog tower in Delhi to help fight air pollution.

The court’s amicus curiae and senior advocate Aparajita Singh and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, for the Centre, both confirmed this to The Hindu. The court order has not yet been published online.

A Special Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra took a stern view against the Centre when it realised that its order of January 13 to install an experimental smog tower at the busy Anand Vihar intersection in the National Capital had not been complied with even after seven months. The January 13 order had directed that the project be completed in three months.

On Tuesday, the court warned that it would initiate contempt if its order was not implemented.

IIT(M) blamed

A 70-page joint affidavit by the Union Ministry of Environment and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said the draft guidelines and mechanism for using anti-smog guns in construction projects spanning over 20000 sq. metres of built-up area in Delhi-NCR had been prepared “and is under the process of appraisal.”

The affidavit points a finger at IIT(M) for the smog tower project being a non-starter so far.

The government said IIT (M) did not agree to “take the lead and responsibility” for the overall coordination of the ₹18.52-crore project and verification of the work to be carried out by Tata Projects Limited, the agency involved by the institute for the construction, operation and maintenance of the smog tower.

The affidavit, however, said “three versions of the MoU had been exchanged between the CPCB and IIT(M). Various meetings were convened with IIT(M) and Tata Projects Limited in April 22, May 22 and July 13 to resolve the issues, but the MoU has not been finalised...”

Several concessions

The government and CPCB said “several concessions” were made for IIT(M) and Tata Projects, including a hike in the project cost from ₹15.46 crore to ₹18.52 crore and removal of penalty clause in case of delay in the project. They said CPCB had agreed to the additional cost of operation and maintenance to Tata Projects, even though the IIT(M) proposal had “mentioned smooth operation of the facility for two years after commissioning and continuous monitoring of pollutants, as one of the deliverables of the project.”

The affidavit said IIT(M) had submitted the proposal — Pilot Study for Assessment of Reducing Air Pollution in Urban Areas by Using Medium Scale Cleaning System — on January 27. The proposal was accepted the next day itself. Land was taken over from the Delhi government and the site was made ready in the first week of March.

Biomedical waste

The court also issued notice on an EPCA report on the lack of effective biomedical waste disposal and its incineration in NCR by hospitals.